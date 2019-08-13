Ford went 1-for-8 with a solo home run in a doubleheader sweep over Baltimore on Monday.

Ford started at first base and slotted in the eighth spot in both games of the twin bill, registering his only hit with a 388-foot homer in the fourth inning of game two. The 27-year-old has started nine of the last 10 games for New York but is batting only .135 (5-for-37) in that span, though three of his hits have left the yard.

More News
Our Latest Stories