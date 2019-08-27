Yankees' Mike Ford: Cranks pair of homers Monday
Ford went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI to help the Yankees to a 5-4 victory over the Mariners on Monday.
The 27-year-old's contributions were pivotal in the one-run victory, as he swatted his seventh and eighth home runs of the season and wound up driving in three of his team's five runs for the game. Ford is hitting just .227 across 97 big-league at-bats this season, but he's provided solid power in his part-time duty, as the eight long balls leave him with a .505 slugging percentage.
