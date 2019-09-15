Ford hit a two-run homer in his only plate appearance in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Ford was sent to the plate as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and launched a two-run shot to right center field. The 27-year-old has played sparingly in September but has been productive when called upon, batting .294 (5-for-17) with a pair of homers and four RBI this month.

