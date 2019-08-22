Ford went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Oakland on Wednesday.

Ford started at DH and notched his first three-hit game of the season, contributing a pair of singles along with a 430-foot blast to right field in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old has batted only .200 in August, but four of his 11 hits have left the yard.

More News
Our Latest Stories