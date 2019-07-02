Yankees' Mike Ford: Gets call to majors
The Yankees recalled Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Ford will make his second sojourn to the big leagues this season while the Yankees wait for Luke Voit (abdomen) to return from the 10-day injured list. Though Voit's shutdown opens up first base on a regular basis, the Yankees are expected to get by with either Edwin Encarnacion or DJ LeMahieu as their primary option at the position in the interim. As a result, Ford projects to see limited usage as a bench bat and occasional starter during his latest stint in New York.
