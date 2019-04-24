Ford went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

His fifth-inning blast off Chris Stratton was Ford's first career homer, and first RBI, in the majors. The 26-year-old is slashing only .176/.364/.412 through his first five games, but with the injury-wracked Yankees looking for offense from any source, Ford should continue to get regular chances to produce until someone like Giancarlo Stanton (bicep) comes off the IL.

