Ford is in the lineup as the designated hitter, hitting seventh against the Royals on Thursday.

Ford had his contract selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, and he'll slot in and make his MLB debut for this contest against Kansas City. The 26-year-old was off to a red-hot start to the season in Triple-A, with a .410/.467/.897 slash line over 39 at-bats prior to his call up.