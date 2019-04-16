The Yankees plan to select Ford's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

Ford has played almost exclusively at first base throughout his minor-league career, so his impending promotion could signal that the Yankees are planning to option Luke Voit or Greg Bird to the minors or to place one of the two on the injured list. Since Ford doesn't possess a spot on the 40-man roster, the Yankees will need to make a corresponding transaction later Tuesday before his callup is official. Ford has gotten off to a hot start in the International League this season, submitting a monstrous 1.364 OPS across 45 plate appearances.