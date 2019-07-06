Ford was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Ford was recalled to the majors on Tuesday but had a short-lived stint with the team, as he is being demoted in favor of pitching depth for the remainder of the team's weekend series against the Rays. He drew a start at first base on July 4, going 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.

