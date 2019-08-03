Ford was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Ford will join the Yankees after Edwin Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured wrist from a hit by pitch Saturday. The 27-year-old should see some chances at first base with Luke Voit (sports hernia) also on the shelf, but DJ LeMahieu will also see time at the position.

