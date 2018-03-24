Ford was returned to the Yankees on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ford, who was a Rule 5 pick, will report to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate after passing through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old hit .266/.383/.543 across 25 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and he'll likely spend most, if not all of the year with the RailRiders once again in 2018.

