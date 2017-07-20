Ford (hamstring) was activated off the 7-day DL on Tuesday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ford was dealing with a bout of hamstring tightness, but the ailment ended up costing him fewer than two weeks. The 25-year-old has hit well in limited playing time at Triple-A, slashing .320/.433/.660 in 13 games. Given the big league club's struggles at first base this year, Ford could eventually be considered for a call up now that he's healthy.