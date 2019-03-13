Ford was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Yankees on Tuesday.

Ford received an invite to major-league spring training and had his struggles at the plate, going 3-for-21 with six strikeouts. The 26-year-old should return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he slashed .253/.327/.433 with 15 home runs in 102 games last season.

