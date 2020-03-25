Ford's likelihood of making the Opening Day roster is lessened with the probable return to health of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge by the start of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Ford's big bat appeared to give him a leg up on a roster spot prior to the suspension of spring training, the delay to the start of the regular season figures to reduce available bench spots by two due to the anticipated return of both Judge and Stanton. Thairo Estrada, Tyler Wade and Rosell Herrera are all candidates for an Opening Day roster spot, which could bump Ford back to the minors, especially considering his limited versatility in the field. Ford didn't help his chances in spring training as he hit .194 with only one home run during Grapefruit League play.