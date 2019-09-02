Ford went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit walk-off home run in a 5-4 victory against the Athletics on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is losing at-bats to Luke Voit, who just returned from the injured list, but if Ford keeps hitting home runs, manager Aaron Boone may have to a spot in the lineup for him. Ford has five homers and six RBI in his last six contests. Overall, Ford is batting .236 with 10 home runs, 16 RBI and 23 runs in 110 at-bats this season.