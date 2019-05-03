Ford is in the lineup as the DH, hitting fifth against the Twins on Friday.

The 26-year-old slides into the starting lineup for the first since April 25. He's hitting just .167 in 24 at-bats since his callup from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre, but he has drawn eight walks to give him a solid .394 on-base percentage.

