Yankees' Mike Ford: Takes seat vs. southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Ford is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rays.
With lefty Rich Hill taking the ball for the Rays, Ford will sit for the second straight game. DJ LeMahieu will play first base with Rougned Odor manning the keystone.
