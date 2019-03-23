Tauchman was traded from the Rockies to the Yankees on Saturday in exchange for Phillip Diehl.

The 28-year-old has a career .153/.265/.203 slash line in 69 major-league appearances, though he did hit .323/.408/.571 for Triple-A Albuquerque last year. He'll have a shot at a temporary roster spot with Aaron Hicks battling a back injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...