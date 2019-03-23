Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Acquired by Yankees
Tauchman was traded from the Rockies to the Yankees on Saturday in exchange for Phillip Diehl.
The 28-year-old has a career .153/.265/.203 slash line in 69 major-league appearances, though he did hit .323/.408/.571 for Triple-A Albuquerque last year. He'll have a shot at a temporary roster spot with Aaron Hicks battling a back injury.
