Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run Friday in the Yankees' 8-2 win over the Rockies.

With the Yankees kicking off a series against his former team, Tauchman was awarded a rare start and made the most of it. On the strength of his three-hit performance, Tauchman now maintains a respectable .781 OPS for the season, but the 28-year-old nonetheless looks bound to stick in a fourth-outfielder role while all of Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge are healthy. Tauchman will be out of the lineup for Saturday's contest, per Erik Boland of Newsday.