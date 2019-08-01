Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tauchman provided the Yankees their lone runs off starter Zack Greinke, but the rain delay ended his outing after five frames and the offense came alive against the bullpen. The 28-year-old had an impressive July with a .423/.474/.750 slash line, six doubles and three home runs in 16 games.