Tauchman went 3-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader sweep over the Orioles.

Tauchman did not play in the nightcap, but he got the start and swatted three singles in the opener. He plated the Yankees' final run in the seven-inning win with a base hit to center field. The three-hit game helped Tauchman snap a 12-game slump in which he had collected only two base knocks in 29 at-bats, though he did draw eight walks over that span. The outfielder is slashing .265/.367/.325 on the season.