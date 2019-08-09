Tauchman went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in a blowout victory over Toronto on Thursday.

Tauchman plated a pair of runs on a homer to right field in the third inning and later capped the scoring with a two-run single in the ninth. The 28-year-old has been on an incredible run since the start of July, hitting .421 (32-for-76) with seven homers and 26 RBI in 23 games over that stretch.