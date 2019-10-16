General manager Brian Cashman confirmed last week that Tauchman (calf) is fully healthy and viewed as a roster option for the World Series, should the Yankees advance, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Tauchman has been on the shelf since Sept. 9 with a left calf strain, but Cashman said the organization is comfortable with where he stands on the health front after the outfielder was able to complete full baseball activities at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa. With Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) nursing an injury that inhibits him on the bases and in the field, the Yankees could view Tauchman as a more viable reserve outfield option during the Fall Classic.