Tauchman (calf) has a "small chance" of returning to action if the Yankees make the World Series, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman has not played since Sept. 8 and has yet to resume baseball activities, though he has reported improvement in his strained left calf. He had a productive season at the plate, batting .277 with 13 homers and 47 RBI in 87 games, so he would be an enticing option should New York advance to the World Series. However, with limited time left to rehab and no clear recovery timeline established, the odds of Tauchman playing again this season are clearly long.