Tauchman has a chance to start in the outfield on Opening Day, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Tauchman will get reps at all three outfield spots during spring training, with his role for the season opener dependent partly on whether Giancarlo Stanton begins the season in the field or at DH. The Yankees are also trying out Miguel Andujar in the outfield, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, so Tauchman will likely begin some games on the bench despite a solid 2019 campaign during which he drove in 47 runs in 296 plate appearances.