Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could start Opening Day
Tauchman has a chance to start in the outfield on Opening Day, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Tauchman will get reps at all three outfield spots during spring training, with his role for the season opener dependent partly on whether Giancarlo Stanton begins the season in the field or at DH. The Yankees are also trying out Miguel Andujar in the outfield, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, so Tauchman will likely begin some games on the bench despite a solid 2019 campaign during which he drove in 47 runs in 296 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could be back for World Series•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Plays catch•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could return for World Series•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Has not resumed baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Placed on injured list•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Done for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...