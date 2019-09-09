Tauchman was diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf strain and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox with a left calf injury, and a subsequent MRI revealed the outfielder is dealing with a partial tear. This is a tough break for the 28-year-old, who was slashing .277/.361/.504 with 13 home runs and six stolen bases across 87 games before suffering the injury. He'll miss the remainder of the regular season and likely all of the playoffs as a result. Cameron Maybin -- who is starting in left field Monday -- and Clint Frazier are candidates to see time in the outfield in place of Tauchman.

