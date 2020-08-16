Tauchman will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Red Sox.

Clint Frazier and Mike Ford had been the main beneficiaries since Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) landed on the injured list last weekend, but with two more lineup mainstays (Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu) having been shut down with injuries over the past two days, Tauchman's window for playing time seems to have opened back up. He'll be picking up his third start in a row Sunday after going 4-for-8 with two doubles, a walk, five runs and four RBI in the first two games of the series.