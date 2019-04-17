Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and four RBI in the Yankees' 8-0 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Tauchman had a huge day out of the ninth spot in the order, driving in half of his team's runs, most of which came on a three-run blast he cranked off Erasmo Ramirez in the sixth inning. It was the first MLB homer of his career for the 28-year-old, who was able to boost his average up to .200 and his slugging percentage to .500 over his 20 at-bats.