Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Drives in four in win
Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and four RBI in the Yankees' 8-0 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Tauchman had a huge day out of the ninth spot in the order, driving in half of his team's runs, most of which came on a three-run blast he cranked off Erasmo Ramirez in the sixth inning. It was the first MLB homer of his career for the 28-year-old, who was able to boost his average up to .200 and his slugging percentage to .500 over his 20 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...