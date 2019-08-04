Tauchman will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Red Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Cameron Maybin recently appeared to have won out over Tauchman for an everyday spot in the New York outfield, but there should be opportunities for both to see regular action after center fielder Aaron Hicks (elbow) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Brett Gardner will act as the main replacement for Hicks in center, while Tauchman, Maybin and Aaron Judge are expected to fill the two corner-outfield and DH spots in some combination in most games. Despite his playing time being somewhat sporadic, Tauchman has been a well-above-average hitter this season, putting together a .284/.363/.506 slash line (128 wRC+) across 182 plate appearances.