Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Fill stat sheet
Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 9-4 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old is a power source for owners all of the sudden. He has three homers in the last two games and posted nine RBI since Aug. 3. In six of his past 11 games, Tauchman has also recorded multiple hits. He is batting .299 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs and four steals in 174 at-bats this season.
