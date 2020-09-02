Tauchman will start in right field and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Rays.

Aaron Judge's (calf) recent return to the injured list has reopened a clear path to playing time for Tauchman, who will pick up a seventh straight start in the outfield. He went 2-for-18 over the previous six contests, but Tauchman owns a much more palatable .264/.354/.333 slash line on the season to go with a 5-for-5 success rate on stolen-base attempts.