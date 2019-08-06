Tauchman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Monday night against Baltimore.

Tauchman clubbed a solo homer to left in the sixth inning and gave his club a three-run cushion with a two-run blast in the eighth. The 28-year-old has come through for a battered Yankees squad of late, registering three home runs and nine RBI over his team's last five matchups.