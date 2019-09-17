Tauchman (calf) indicated that he is improving but has not yet resumed baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Though Tauchman's lack of participation in baseball activities further emphasizes the unlikelihood of a return in the regular season, his improvement bodes well for potential activation should the Yankees advance in the playoffs. The 28-year-old was slashing a productive .277/.361/.504 with 13 homers and 47 RBI in 296 plate appearances before going down with a strained left calf Sept. 8.