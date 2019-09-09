Tauchman was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox with a tight left calf and will return to New York on Monday to undergo an MRI, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI prior to exiting after injuring himself in the outfield. The Yankees are on a road trip that runs through Sept. 15, so the fact that he has left the team suggests he is a little worse than day-to-day. Clint Frazier and Cameron Maybin should see extra playing time in Tauchman's absence.