Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The 28-year-old was called up as the 26th man and started both games in the outfield for the Yankees, going 1-for-6 with one RBI. Aaron Hicks (back) has officially rejoined the team, which is likely to keep Tauchman in the minors for the near future.

