Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Royals on Friday.

The 28-year-old outfielder has now homered twice in his last three starts after this fifth-inning solo shot off Jakob Junis. He still has just a .192 average in his 26 at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he does boast a healthy .538 slugging percentage over that small sample size.