Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Toronto.

Tauchman plated the first run of the game for the Yankees with a blast to right field in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has now homered in four of the last five games and is slashing .429/.484/1.000 with five long balls, 14 RBI and three steals thus far in August.

