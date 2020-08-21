site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-mike-tauchman-logs-two-hits-stolen-base | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Logs two hits, stolen base
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tauchman went 2-for-5 with two singles, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Tauchman's pair of singles raised his batting average to .333 on the campaign. The outfielder has also made noise on the base paths, with the stolen base Thursday marking his fifth on the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read