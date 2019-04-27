Tauchman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

It appears as though Tauchman may simply be receiving an off day after a late-night game Friday. The versatile outfielder has gone 2-for-20 over the last five games, but it doesn't look like he's in danger of losing playing time for now with Aaron Judge (oblique), Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder), Aaron Hicks (back) and Clint Frazier (ankle) still on the injured list. Thairo Estrada will start in left field, batting eighth, while Cameron Maybin will start at right fielder, batting seventh.