site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-mike-tauchman-not-in-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Not in lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tauchman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Tauchman reached base two times and struck out twice in Tuesday's contest, and he'll take a breather Wednesday. Clint Frazier will start in right field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.