Tauchman recorded a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Red Sox.
Tauchman entered the contest in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement for Miguel Andujar. In Tauchman's lone plate appearance, he drew a walk, stole second base, and scored the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. The 29-year-old Tauchman has three steals and two runs scored across 10 plate appearances this year.
