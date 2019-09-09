Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Out of lineup
Tauchman (calf) is not starting Monday against the Red Sox.
His absence is expected, as he's reportedly traveling back to New York for an MRI on his tight left calf. His return timeline should become clearer once the results of the test are known. Cameron Maybin returns from a wrist injury to start in left field.
