Tauchman went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Tauchman put the Yankees on the board with a run-scoring single in the second inning and drove in his second run on a flyout to left field in the sixth. The outfielder hasn't homered or nabbed a stolen base in his last 10 games, but he's still provided some value to fantasy managers with a .290 average over that span.