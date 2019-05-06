Tauchman is expected to lose out on everyday at-bats in the near future with Clint Frazier (ankle) set to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.

Once activated, Frazier and Brett Gardner will likely be assured everyday roles in the outfield, with the final spot falling to either Tauchman or Cameron Maybin. Because Maybin has been the better performer of the two over the past week, he'll likely have superior odds of sticking as the third outfielder, though both Maybin and Tauchman will be relegated to bench roles when Aaron Hicks (back) potentially returns to make his season debut this weekend. Unlike Maybin, Tauchman -- who is slashing .176/.282/.392 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 85 plate appearances -- has a minor-league option remaining, so he could be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once the Yankees reclaim some health.