Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Playing time set to decline
Tauchman is expected to lose out on everyday at-bats in the near future with Clint Frazier (ankle) set to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.
Once activated, Frazier and Brett Gardner will likely be assured everyday roles in the outfield, with the final spot falling to either Tauchman or Cameron Maybin. Because Maybin has been the better performer of the two over the past week, he'll likely have superior odds of sticking as the third outfielder, though both Maybin and Tauchman will be relegated to bench roles when Aaron Hicks (back) potentially returns to make his season debut this weekend. Unlike Maybin, Tauchman -- who is slashing .176/.282/.392 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 85 plate appearances -- has a minor-league option remaining, so he could be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once the Yankees reclaim some health.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...