Tauchman remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees have welcomed back the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela back from the injured list over the last two days, and Gleyber Torres' eventual return from a quadriceps injury will put New York's star-studded lineup back at full strength. All of those returns spell bad news for Tauchman, who finds himself out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games. All of Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner appear to be ahead of him for starts in the outfield.