Tauchman is expected to break camp with the Yankees in a reserve role, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Wade being optioned to the minors Sunday all but confirms Tauchman, who was acquired from the Rockies on Saturday, will open the season as New York's fourth outfielder. The 28-year-old owns a career .153/.265/.203 line across parts of two major-league seasons (52 games) and will likely head back to the minors once Aaron Hicks (back) is ready to return.