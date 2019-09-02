Tauchman went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Athletics.

With only two hits in 27 at-bats over his last eight games, Tauchman is in the midst of one of his few rough patches in an otherwise impressive season. He'll remain in the lineup Monday against the Rangers as the Yankees' No. 7 hitter, but Tauchman could lose out on steady work once Aaron Hicks (elbow) is back from the 10-day injured list, perhaps around mid-September.