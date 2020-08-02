Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a run in Saturday's win over Boston.

Tauchman got the start in left field and responded with his first three hits (all singles) of the season. He also swiped his first two bases of the campaign and scored a run on Gio Urshela's grand slam. The performance offers a glimpse at Tauchman's skill set -- he's a career .303 hitter with 115 stolen bases in the minors, but he has yet to log 300 plate appearances in a major-league season.