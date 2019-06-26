Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday's game.

Giancarlo Stanton is once again on the injured list, this time with a right knee sprain, and Tauchman will be up to take Stanton's place on the active roster. Tauchman has homered four times at the highest level this year but his overall .212/.305/.394 line leaves much to be desired. As a lefty batter, Tauchman does not make for a natural platoon partner with Brett Gardner. Chances are, his starting opportunities will be sporadic.

