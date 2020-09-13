Tauchman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
Tauchman is 4-for-18 with zero homers and one steal this month, and three of those four hits came in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against Baltimore. Clint Frazier will get the start in right field while Gary Sanchez starts at designated hitter.
